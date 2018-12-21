WINTERPORT – The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash.

The office said the crash took place around 1 a.m. Friday in Winterport, and the car had three occupants. WGME-TV reported that Isaac Miller, a passenger, was killed.

Two others, a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, were injured in the crash and taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Deputies say they believe speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

