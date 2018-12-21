The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the body of Frederick Pasquine, 67, was found in the rubble of his house in Millnocket, which burned to the ground Thursday.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the fire, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a statement on Friday.

Related Headlines Body of man found in rubble of Millinocket house destroyed by fire

State fire officials said the 2½-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. They later brought in heavy equipment to excavate the debris, and found Pasquine’s body, which was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for examination.

Pasquine is the 21st person to die by fire this year in Maine, McCausland said.

Share

< Previous

filed under: