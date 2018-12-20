MILLINOCKET – Officials say a man is unaccounted for following a fire that swept through a home in Millinocket.
State fire officials say the 2½-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
A team of fire marshal investigators is at the scene.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
