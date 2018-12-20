AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage declined to get involved in U.S.. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s latest legal request, but not before getting in another dig at a ranked-choice voting process he views as “repugnant.”

In a brief filed late Wednesday with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, LePage’s attorney pointed out that the governor did not participate in the U.S. District Court hearing over Poliquin’s constitutional challenge to ranked-choice voting because his term ends on Jan. 2. Likewise, attorney Patrick Strawbridge said LePage “does not take any position” on Poliquin’s attempt to prevent the state from certifying Democratic Representative-elect Jared Golden as the winner of the 2nd Congressional District race as the broader case plays out.

“The Governor notes, however, that he does disagree with the Secretary of State on the merits of this challenge, and reiterates the points made in his letter to the district court,” Strawbridge wrote. “It is the Governor’s view that this process is repugnant to the governing legal principles that each person’s vote be counted in every election, as well as the constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection.”

Poliquin, a Republican seeking a third term in Congress, wants the federal courts to rule that Maine’s ranked-choice voting system is unconstitutional and to either declare him the winner or order a new election. A federal judge in Bangor resoundingly rejected those arguments earlier this month, prompting Poliquin to file an appeal with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

Poliquin received the most votes – or a “plurality” – in the first tally on Election Day but failed to garner a majority of votes needed to avoid a ranked-choice runoff. Golden defeated Poliquin by more than 3,500 votes after the second- and third-choice preferences of voters who supported independent candidates Tiffany Bond and William Hoar were factored in during the nation’s first use of ranked-choice voting to decide a congressional election.

Attorneys for Golden, Poliquin and Secretary of State Dunlap are also arguing over whether Golden has already been certified as the winner. LePage declined to sign the election certificate because of the court case, but Dunlap’s office argues the governor’s signature is not needed and has already sent the certificate to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The election results have already been certified, however,” Assistant Attorney General Phyllis Gardner wrote in a brief filed on Dunlap’s behalf. “Under the U.S. Constitution, it is now up to the United States House of Representatives to determine, when it convenes on January 3, 2019, whether to seat Jared Golden, who is the undisputed winner of the ranked-choice voting tabulation under the RCV Act and thus the Representative-elect for Maine’s Second Congressional District.”

