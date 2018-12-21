NEW YORK — Barack Obama, or Barap Obama?

The former U.S. president appears on a reworked song by Lin-Manuel Miranda originally from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Released Friday, “One Last Time (44 Remix)” features Obama reciting a passage from George Washington’s farewell address.

The song also features vocals from Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who played Washington in “Hamilton.” The track was produced by Grammy-winning gospel singer BeBe Winans and Tony and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire.

