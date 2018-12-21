Ravens (8-6) at Chargers (11-3), 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Spread: Chargers by 41/2

Outlook: Saturday’s prime-time game is a good one. The Chargers are still chasing the No. 1 AFC seed, but that’s a luxury to the Ravens’ need, with Baltimore hanging onto the sixth and last AFC playoff ticket. This would be a big upset, especially with the Chargers set to get both running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen back from injury. But I trust the Baltimore defense that much, and the Ravens are 4-1 since injured Joe Flacco gave way to Lamar Jackson, whose running really opens up that attack. Also, L.A.’s last three wins have been by a combined nine points. Nothing invincible there.

Prediction: Ravens, 23-20

Titans (8-6) over Washington (7-7), 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Spread: Titans by 101/2

Outlook: Saturday’s early game is the first of five double-digit point spreads in Week 16. Can’t recall there ever being that many. And this line is crazy-big for what should be a points-shy game. The Titans are 5-1 at home, and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is en fuego, but Washington will stay inside the betting line.

Prediction: Titans, 20-17

