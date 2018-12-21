BALTIMORE — John Harbaugh will return to coach the Baltimore Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019.

Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

The Ravens didn’t reach the postseason in each of the past three years, however, and are striving to end that streak with two games left in the regular season.

Regardless of how Baltimore (8-6) finishes, Harbaugh will be back to finish the final year of his current contract.

In a statement Friday, the Ravens wrote: “John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract.”

Harbaugh, 56, has a 112-77 record with Baltimore, including 10-5 in the playoffs.

Baltimore faces San Diego on Saturday night and wraps up the regular season at home against Cleveland on Dec. 30. The Ravens currently are the No. 6 seed in the AFC and trail Pittsburgh by a half-game in the AFC North.

DOLPHINS: Even though Frank Gore’s ironman streak is about to end, he wants to keep going.

The injured running back has decided against retirement and hopes to play a 15th NFL season next year, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The NFL’s leading active rusher suffered a season-ending sprained foot last week against Minnesota, but the injury won’t require surgery. Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games, with 122 starts in a row.

Those are the longest active streaks for an offensive skill player, but they’ll end Sunday when Miami plays Jacksonville.

Last week, Gore said he was uncertain whether he wanted to play next year. He signed a one-year contract in March, and another season with his hometown team is a possibility.

“We’ll sit down after the season is over. We’re not in a rush right now,” Coach Adam Gase said. “There were times in the season where I could tell he’s not ready to be close to it being done. We’ll sit down and talk about everything and figure it out.”

Gore is fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 14,748 yards, and fifth in yards from scrimmage. Since turning 32 in 2015, he’s the league’s fifth-leading rusher.

GIANTS: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game because of a quad injury.

The Giants announced that Beckham, linebacker Alex Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard won’t play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.

Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn is questionable because of a thumb injury.

JETS: Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss his second straight game Sunday against Green Bay because of an ankle injury, and also could be held out for the season finale next week at New England.

RAIDERS: The team has had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move.

BILLS: Buffalo signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension.

