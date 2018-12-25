SANDRINGHAM, England — Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family received cheers from a Christmas crowd when they arrived for a church service Tuesday on the grounds of one of the monarch’s country estates.

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old Elizabeth to St. Mary Magdalene Church, while younger royals walked from the queen’s grand country house in Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves church after attending a Christmas Day service. Associated Press/Frank Augstein

Prince Charles led the way, followed by his sons: Prince William and his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan.

Many in the crowd wished them “Merry Christmas” as they strolled to the church.

After the 45-minute service, people gave them flowers as they headed back to nearby Sandringham House for a traditional Christmas lunch.

The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who is 97 and largely retired from public life, did not attend the service. Charles’ wife Camilla, who is recovering from flu, also missed church.

William and Kate’s three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 8-month-old Prince Louis, also stayed home.

Prince Andrew, the queen’s son, arrived by car with his mother.

