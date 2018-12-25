GIRLS’ ALPINE

1. Fryeburg Academy: The defending Class A champions return their top two scorers – seniors Brooke Juneau and Abigail Novia. They will look to sophomore Olivia Burford and junior Abigail Winterbottom for depth as they attempt to hold off Edward Little and Falmouth.

2. Marshwood: Six of the seven skiers who helped the Hawks win the SMAA title and finish fourth in Class A are back. Seniors Katie Mundell and Alayna Melino were all-conference. Classmates Brooke Flynn and Ginny Sullivan and sophomore Ella Manero performed well. Senior Isabel Martin, sophomore Reid Johnson and freshman Serafina Melino will compete for spots in the top six.

3. Cape Elizabeth: Senior Morgan Stewart, junior Piper Strunk and sophomore Addie McGrath return from a team that finished seventh in Class B. Freshman Dana Schwartz rounds out a solid top four, and three classmates add depth to a squad of nine girls.

GIRLS’ NORDIC

1. Portland: Three of the four scorers (senior Grace Tumavicus and sophomores Sierra Aponte Clarke and Ella Raymond) from last year’s Class A runner-up squad from Deering join forces with Portland (junior Elizabeth Thomas was 10th in classical) Cheverus and Casco Bay for a co-op team that includes 10 freshmen.

2. Yarmouth: In their first season in 38 years with someone other than retired coach Bob Morse at the helm, the Clippers will attempt to defend their Class B title and WMC championship with a deep and talented roster of 19. Senior Isabel Brennan, juniors Sadie Cowles and Jane Fulton and sophomores Madeline Marston, Natalie Teare and Anna Thornton have state-meet experience, and five freshmen ensure a steady flow of talent through the Yarmouth pipeline.

3. Maine Coast Waldorf: The runner-up in Class B last winter, the Freeport-based school returns five of its top eight skiers. Seniors Wilson Haimes, Avery Bakewell and Quinn Holley, juniors Ava Teegarden and Myla McLain, and sophomores Eliza Skillings and Olivia Reynolds will attempt to hold off Freeport while aiming to overtake Yarmouth. Emma Haims leads a trio of freshmen.

BOYS’ ALPINE

1. Falmouth/Waynflete: The two-time defending Class A champions show no signs of slowing. Senior Gibson Scott, junior Nick Shapiro and sophomores Ben Adey, Ben Keller and A.J. Noyes each posted at least one top-10 finish in the state meet. Freshmen Andrew Christie and Caleb Labbe add to an already formidable lineup.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The defending Class B champions lost giant slalom champ Ian Geikie to Carrabassett Valley Academy but return plenty. Two-time giant slalom champion Devon Lathrop, a senior, has recovered after knee injury ended his season a year ago. Junior Killian Lathrop, the reigning slalom champ, is back, along with senior Duncan Geikie and sophomore Gannon Stewart. Talented freshmen Tiernan Lathrop and Cody LaBonty add depth.

3. Yarmouth: Not only do the Class B runner-up Clippers return everyone who competed at the state meet – seniors Alex Hall, Griffin Primeau and Eli Anderson, junior Connor Tull and sophomores Thomas Morris, Sumner Rugh and G.W. Ruth – they also pick up hotshot freshmen Asher Lockwood and Reed Bouton. Additionally, senior Ben Pearl (a top scorer as a sophomore) is back from a year abroad.

BOYS’ NORDIC

1. Falmouth: Six of the top eight skiers who helped Falmouth place second in Class A to Mt. Blue return – seniors Ethan Livingood and Jacob Mitchell, junior Joe Dye, and sophomores Vance Boyd, Charlie Geci and Marcus Goodbody. Freshman Nate Livingood placed third in the Chenard Memorial season opener at Sugarloaf, won by Falmouth over defending state champions Maranacook and Mt. Blue.

2. Portland: The Portland boys placed fourth in Class A last winter, but would have won with the addition of skiers from Deering and Cheverus. This year’s squad features defending pursuit state champion Liam Niles, along with fellow junior William Jordan (ninth), senior Robby Sheils (16th) and sophomore Kieran Elliott. There are 12 boys, with the four-team co-op also open to Casco Bay students.

3. Freeport: The top seven skiers return from a squad that placed third in Class B behind Maranacook and Maine Coast Waldorf. Seniors John Giddens and Finn Johnston, junior Thomas Robinson and sophomore Martin Horne each placed among the top 15 in pursuit. Juniors Caleb Hunter and Noah Hight and sophomore Elias Dorsey are also experienced.

