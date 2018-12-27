BUXTON — The vice chairwoman of the Buxton Board of Selectmen has been charged with allegedly assaulting the town’s solid waste manager on Town Hall property.

Jean C. Harmon, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned on the assault charge, a Class D crime, in Maine District Court in Biddeford on Wednesday, Jan. 9. A court document says she assaulted Gregory P. Heffernan on Oct. 3.

Saco police investigated the alleged assault at the behest of Buxton Police Department, according to Deputy Chief Jack Clements of the Saco department. Clements did not release details of the alleged assault.

Harmon, a longtime member of the Buxton board, did not return messages left on her cellphone Monday and Wednesday.

Citing the advice of his lawyer, Heffernan said Wednesday he’s “not allowed to talk about it.” Heffernan said his lawyer is a Buxton resident, but he would not disclose a name.

Buxton Board of Selectmen Chairman Cliff Emery could not be reached Wednesday for comment, and Selectman Chad Poitras said he had no comment on the case when he was contacted Monday.

The five-member board was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday after the American Journal’s deadline.

Clements said his department received a request on Oct. 6 from the Buxton Police Department asking for assistance with the investigation. Harmon was charged with assault in a summons issued on Nov. 8 by Sgt. Christopher Hardiman of Saco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Harmon, a native of Westbrook, was first elected as a Buxton selectwoman in 2002 and was reelected to a three-year term in 2017. She also served four years on the town’s budget committee.

