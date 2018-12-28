LOS ANGELES — Chris Brown has been charged with monkey-related misdemeanors.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirmed Thursday that the 29-year-old singer was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in January showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji. California fish and wildlife agents took the monkey away.

– From news service reports

