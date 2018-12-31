MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, homemade pies and beverages. 5 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, and homemade pies, 4:30 to 6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $9, $4 children under 12.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and biscuits, pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 children. Takeout available.

