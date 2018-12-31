PORTLAND

WinterKids Downhill 24 raising funds for children

The WinterKids Downhill 24, presented by Darling’s Auto Group and Kittery Trading Post, has raised $26,000 toward its seventh annual Downhill 24, set for March 1.

It has set a milestone of $1 million raised since its inception in 2013, with the past six events raising $974,000.

All funds raised provide resources that further WinterKids’ mission to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activities.

Each year at Sugarloaf, the WinterKids Downhill 24 invites skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities to compete to see who can stay on the mountain for 24 hours, all while raising funds and awareness for WinterKids. This is the one night of the year that Sugarloaf’s trails are lit up for night skiing. Registered teams and individuals are fundraising to reach WinterKids’ goal of $315,000.

Registration for the Downhill 24 is open. The early-bird rate for individuals and corporate teams will be available through Monday. Starting in 2019, registration fees will increase. To sign up, visit crowdrise.com/2019downhill24.

SACO

Library, museum list winners of art contest

The Dyer Library and Saco Museum has announced the winners of the People’s Choice, Students’ Choice and Student Art Contest for the 14th annual Festival of Trees, a community event to benefit the programs of the library and museum.

The People’s Choice award grand prize went to “The White Peacock Princess,” sponsored by Biddeford Savings Bank and decorated by Theresa Ruel.

First runner-up was “Merry & Bright,” sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings and P&C Insurance and decorated by Diane Lockhart.

Second runner-up was “The Nutcracker Ballet,” sponsored by Wardwell Home for the Aging and decorated by Hallie Hodge.

And third runner-up went to “Santa Paws,” sponsored and decorated by Saco Veterinary Clinic & Animal Hospital.

“Merry & Bright,” also took grand prize for the Students’ Choice award, while “The White Peacock Princess” took first runner-up.

“A Patriot’s Christmas,” sponsored and decorated by Living Innovations, took second runner-up and “The Nor’easter,” sponsored by University of New England and decorated by Nancy Florig, took third runner-up.

In the Student Art Contest category, for those in kindergarten through grade 5, Savanna Matthews, a fifth-grader from Biddeford Intermediate School, was named the grand prize winner, with second-graders Kiara Libby of Jameson Elementary School, and Violet Walters Fairfield School, given honorable mentions.

Other first-place winners were: kindergartener Karis Schuenke, Fairfield School; first-grader Marcus Sastre, Jameson Elementary School; second-grader Katie Labrie, St. James School; third-grader Ella E. Herzberg, C.K. Burns School; fourth-grader Jackson Nguyen, C.K. Burns School; and fifth-grader Maddison Coleman, C.K. Burns School.

