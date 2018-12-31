NEW GLOUCESTER

History buffs invited to monthly open house

The first monthly New Gloucester Archives Open House of 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, at 389 Intervale Road. (next to Town Hall).

All history buffs and geneaologists are invited to attend with their research interests. Admission is free.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

SACO

Clothing drive to benefit neighborhood center

A clothing drive to benefit Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Hampton Inn, 48 Industrial Park Road.

Saco Hampton Cares is asking members of the community to bring their unneeded items to be donated to the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford. They will also be collecting nonperishable food items, blankets, personal hygiene items and office supplies. Items may be new or clean and gently used. All undergarments must be new and in packaging. Men’s clothing is desperately needed. Please only drop off donations during scheduled times or reach out via Facebook.

Saco Grange will host free clothing giveaway

The Saco Grange’s free clothing giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Saco Grange Hall, 168 North St.

Bring your own bags.

Volunteers are needed to help set up from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until done Friday. For more details, call Dawn Tarbox at 602-9423 or email [email protected]

