EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dave Gettleman isn’t ready to make a decision on Eli Manning’s future as the quarterback of the New York Giants.

The general manager and the two-time Super Bowl MVP had a no-holds barred conversation about Manning’s future Monday after the team missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Gettleman would not say Wednesday whether Manning, who will turn 38 on Thursday, would be back for a 16th season.

Manning’s $23 million salary cap hit will play a role in the decision, but the bottom line is Gettleman will do what is in the best interests of the Giants (5-11).

“He came in and he wanted to talk,” Gettleman said of the conversation. “I have a crazy idea that if a guy asks me questions, I’m going to be honest with him. He wasn’t called to the principal’s office. He came to see me.”

Manning, who has a year left on an $84 million contract, threw for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season despite being sacked a career-high 47 times. His completion percentage (66) was the highest of his career.

“Once we got rolling, once everybody got comfortable with the offense, if you’re going to look at stats, it wasn’t too shabby what (he) did,” Gettleman said of Manning. “He still can make the NFL throws, you know what I’m saying? He’s still got it.”

• Gettleman left no doubt on his position regarding receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him, if that’s what you’re asking,” he said when asked if he is committed to Beckham being with the Giants. Asked to clarify and say definitively that Beckham will play for the Giants in 2019, he said: “You heard what I said.”

STEELERS: Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to say Antonio Brown bailed on the team, but the longtime head coach is not ruling it out either.

The star wide receiver did make a cameo appearance on the sideline as the Steelers edged the Bengals last Sunday, but vanished before the final gun and did not show up on Monday for exit interviews and to clear out his locker.

Tomlin said Brown arrived at practice last Wednesday reporting discomfort in his lower body. The team gave Brown the day off, did so again on Thursday. On Friday, Tomlin sent Brown home to rest and suggested he get an MRI on the banged up knee.

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, reached out Sunday morning to tell Tomlin that Brown was available to play, when Tomlin “drew a line in the sand” and said Brown could best serve the Steelers by cheering on the sideline.

While Tomlin demurred when asked during his season-ending news conference on Wednesday if Brown “quit,” the longtime head coach offered little in defense of the perennial Pro Bowler, whose historic production has become increasingly at odds with his erratic off-the-field behavior.

“The bottom line is we were playing a significant game and he didn’t do a good enough job of communicating of being available in the hours leading up to that performance,” Tomlin said.

COLTS: Center Ryan Kelly expects to play in Saturday’s wild-card round game at Houston. He practiced Wednesday after sitting out Sunday’s regular-season finale with a stinger.

He also missed three games earlier this season with a sprained medical collateral ligament and now wears a brace to protect his left knee.

RAIDERS: Oakland signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a reserve future contract to compete for a backup spot this offseason.

