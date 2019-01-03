A man died in an overnight fire in Somerset County, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials say the body of a man in his 60s was found in a home on North Main Street in North Anson after fire swept through the building in the pre-dawn hours. A team of investigators is trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.
The identity of the homeowner was not released Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.
