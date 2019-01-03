NEW HIRES

Jeff Wright joined Maine Community Bancorp as senior vice president, senior operations officer.

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial service industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, retail sales and operations manager at Northeast Bank.

Katahdin Trust has hired Sarah Bowie as business development officer for the Greater Portland market area.

Bowie previously served as assistant vice president, merchant card sales officer for Bangor Savings Bank in Portland. She lives in Gorham.

Maine Valuation Co. has hired Marc Gowdy as a partner.

Gowdy has been appraising real estate in Maine and New Hampshire for over 35 years, including six years as a senior commercial review appraiser for a regional bank.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Todd Mason, president and CEO of the Maine Credit Union League, joined the board of directors for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

He will serve a three-year term beginning in January.

Bradford Paige, president and CEO of Kennebunk Savings, was elected to the board of directors for the American Bankers Association.

