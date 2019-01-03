NEW HIRES

Avesta Housing announced the following new hires:

Marcella Bryant recently joined Avesta as the strategic planning and research officer. Bryant was previously the director of data and evaluation at The Community Builders in Boston, where she worked for eight years.

Michael L. Rayder joined Avesta as the associate director of development. Rayder most recently served as the TD Charitable Foundation manager for 14 years.

Androscoggin Bank announced four new hires:

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte joined as vice president, senior risk manager at the bank’s Lewiston office. Turcotte previously served as vice president, senior corporate compliance group manager for TD Bank. She has 15 years of compliance and risk management experience.

Mara Pressman joined the bank as vice president, southern Maine market manager in its Portland office. Pressman has more than 10 years of experience in manager positions.

Heather Verrill joined as assistant vice president, retail manager in the bank’s Auburn and Gray branches. Verrill has 10 years of experience in sales and client services.

Timothy Welch joined as assistant vice president, retail manager in the Lewiston and Lisbon Falls branches. Welch worked for 13 years at TD Bank, including eight years as branch manager.

PROMOTIONS

Dawn Youland was promoted to Central Maine market manager at Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston. Youland was previously retail manager.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute announced five new board members:

Laurie Fisher is general manager and senior director of diagnostic imaging at Idexx Laboratories.

Katie Fullam Harris is senior vice president of government relations and accountable care strategy at MaineHealth.

Dianne Nason is senior vice president and regional fiduciary director at Key Private Bank.

Deanna Sherman is president and chief executive officer at Dead River Co.

Kari Suva is an independent consultant at Rivermill Consulting.

Avesta Housing appointed new members to its board of directors. The new members include Jeffrey Shaw, president of Clark Insurance; Renee Fay-LeBlanc, M.D., chief medical officer at Greater Portland Health; and Katherine Griffin, a partner at Toole, Powers & Griffin, P.A.

