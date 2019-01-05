MEDFORD, Mass. — The Bowdoin College fell behind early in the second half and then took over to beat Tufts University 82-63 Saturday afternoon in a battle of undefeated women’s basketball teams at Cousens Gymnasium.

Maddie Hasson, the 5-foot-11 junior forward from South Portland, paced the Polar Bears with 21 points.

Tufts took a 38-32 lead with 8:38 left in the third quarter, but the Polar Bears out-scored the Jumbos 50-25 from there.

The game featured two of the best Division III teams in the country. Top-ranked Bowdoin improved to 12-0, 2-0 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. No. 4 Tufts dropped to 12-1, 1-1)

In the first 12 1/2 minutes of the game, there were already five ties and seven lead changes, and the Polar Bears and Jumbos went toe-to-toe.

Hasson scored six straight points for Bowdoin, on two inside drives and a fast-break bucket, giving the Polar Bears a 28-21 lead. But Tufts battled back with offensive rebounding and closed to 32-30 at halftime.

With two 3-pointers and two free throws, Tufts scored the first eight points of the third quarter.

But Bowdoin tightened its defense and Tufts could not keep up.

Abby Kelly scored 15 for Bowdoin. Point guard Sam Roy added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Erica DeCandido led Tufts with 20 points.

Bowdoin next plays Tuesday at Husson. The Polar Bears will host defending champion and seventh-ranked Amherst on Jan. 26. Tufts will play host to Amherst on Feb. 1

This story will be updated.

