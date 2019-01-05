Stephon Gilmore was asked if he felt like he’d established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season.

“Film don’t lie,” he said. “I’ll let other people say that.”

Gilmore, 28, was named to an Associated Press first-team All-Pro for the first time Friday. He is the first New England cornerback named to the first team since Darrelle Revis in 2014.

Gilmore ranked second in the league with a career-high 20 passes defended along with two interceptions.

He credited position coach Josh Boyer and other cornerbacks for helping refine and augment his technique while making him understand what it really means to work hard.

“A lot of stuff that I didn’t know before I got here I learned from him,” he said of Boyer, in his 13th season in New England. “He’s made me a better player. His understanding of coaching technique and that playing hard for the team play in and play out can take you a long ways.

“He keeps coaching us hard and pushing us to get out of that comfort zone and go the extra mile and be better and better every day.”

NEW ENGLAND is the most-hated NFL team in a whopping 13 states – Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Utah and Wyoming – according to ZCodeSystems.com, based on geotagged Twitter data.

The Jets are second with six – all the New England states.

Share

< Previous

Next >