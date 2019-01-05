AFC

Chargers (12-4, No. 5) at Ravens (10-6, No. 4), 1:05 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Ravens by 2 1/2

Outlook: The Ravens beat the Chargers on the road just two weeks ago, 22-10, but I’m hunching it swings the other way this time. The Chargers have been an excellent road team (7-1), Philip Rivers has been great, and I think that defense will make it tough on Lamar Jackson, who will be the first rookie to start a playoff game before turning 22, and who has fumbled 12 times in seven games since replacing Joe Flacco. Baltimore brings an elite defense, but I see the Chargers as the more balanced all-around team with a higher upside. At its best, Los Angeles is as good as any team in the AFC. Our bet is hoping that’s Sunday.

Prediction: Chargers, 27-23.

NFC

Eagles (9-7, No. 6) at Bears (12-4, No. 3), 4:40 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Bears by 6

Outlook: The wonder and stretch-run magic of Nick Foles are being gushed about again as he led the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles into the playoffs. But that feel-good tale hits a Khalil Mack truck here. Soldier Field in winter can be unkind to visitors, and this Bears defense can be just that for opposing quarterbacks. Chicago leads the NFL in interceptions and is third in sacks, and should steer a low-scoring game that will ease the burden on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. I still trust the Bears on offense a little more than I trust the Eagles on defense. You had a nice little run, Philly. Somebody else’s turn now. Although having said all that, the bet line feels fat to me, especially with points expected at a premium.

Prediction: Bears, 20-17

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Share

< Previous

Next >