Maine game wardens is offering a reward for information about an eagle shot in Waterford.

The Warden Service responded Dec. 26 to a report of a bald eagle acting abnormally on Papoose Pond, according to a press release. The eagle could only fly short distances, but still eluded a game warden attempting to capture it for evaluation. When the warden returned to the pond a few days later, the eagle was very weak and less mobile. The warden captured the eagle and brought it to Avian Haven in Freedom. X-rays revealed six shotgun pellets in the eagle’s jaw, wing and leg.

Avian Haven reported the eagle died Dec. 30. Tests suggested the cause of death was starvation.

Anyone with information or knowledge of this incident is asked to call Maine Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US (1-800-253-7887) or public safety dispatch in Augusta at (207) 624-7076. Callers can remain anonymous via the Operation Game Thief call line. The Warden Service is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

Maine’s eagle population has increased dramatically in the last 50 years. There are 734 nesting pairs in 2019, compared to a low of 21 nesting pairs in 1967.

