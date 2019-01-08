SULLIVAN – Police say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with the sale of drugs to a woman who died of an overdose of fentanyl in Hancock County.
They say 44-year-old Richard Drost, of Sullivan, was arrested on Monday on a warrant charging unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
Police say Drost and another man, 54-year-old James Grindel, of Waltham, provided fentanyl to 34-year-old Nina Wallace, of Sullivan.
Police investigated Wallace’s death after responding to a 911 call in August in Franklin in which the caller reported Wallace was not breathing.
A person who answered a phone number listed under Drost’s name on Tuesday said Drost is in jail. The person declined to comment further. It was unclear whether Drost or Grindel was represented by a lawyer.
-
Cops & Courts
Portland man going to prison for running multi-million-dollar gambling operation
-
Cops & Courts
Second man charged in Maine woman's overdose death
-
Cops & Courts
Whitefield woman who beat father with firewood, poker, in Randolph pleads guilty to assault
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court rules against mystery foreign company fighting Mueller subpoena
-
Life & Culture
Maine's Amy Allen has her first No. 1 hit as a songwriter