SULLIVAN – Police say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with the sale of drugs to a woman who died of an overdose of fentanyl in Hancock County.

They say 44-year-old Richard Drost, of Sullivan, was arrested on Monday on a warrant charging unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Police say Drost and another man, 54-year-old James Grindel, of Waltham, provided fentanyl to 34-year-old Nina Wallace, of Sullivan.

Police investigated Wallace’s death after responding to a 911 call in August in Franklin in which the caller reported Wallace was not breathing.

A person who answered a phone number listed under Drost’s name on Tuesday said Drost is in jail. The person declined to comment further. It was unclear whether Drost or Grindel was represented by a lawyer.

