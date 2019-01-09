NEW HIRES

Jessica Kaake joined the staff at Seacoast Hand Therapy in Scarborough as an occupational therapist.

Kaake brings experience in upper extremity rehabilitation. She has a strong understanding of pain neuroscience and the Graston technique, and has attended multiple national conferences.

Myra Ross, DO joined Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice as staff physician for its hospice and palliative care program.

Ross most recently served as medical director of hospice and palliative medicine for the VA Maine Healthcare System. She is also the site director for the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship at Togus, a shared program with Maine Medical Center.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Northern Light Mercy Hospital achieved top marks in patient safety by The Leapfrog Group.

Mercy Hospital received an “A” grade for “protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the country.”

Carol Daigle, a certified nursing assistant and medical technician at St. André Health Care, was recognized by the Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program with its 2018 Excellence in Care Award.

Daigle has worked in her current role for 15 years. She was recognized for her dedication to the facility’s mission of healing and caring for the whole person and for being consistently sensitive to the needs of residents’ minds, bodies and souls.

