NEW HIRES

Northeast Bank hired Cheryl Brandt as vice president, retail market manager.

Brandt will manage the bank’s retail network, including its banking center in Portland, and oversee nine locations across Maine.

Brandt joined the bank from Pemberton & Associates, where she was senior vice president and executive recruiting consultant.

Tess Wiggins Gionet joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as a music teacher and marketing assistant. She plays the violin, clarinet and ukulele.

Attorney Adam Arguelles joined the Berman & Simmons law firm.

Arguelles represents clients in medical malpractice, wrongful death and personal injury cases from the firm’s Lewiston office. Most recently, he clerked for Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. of the United States District Court for the District of Maine.

Ray Hamlin has rejoined Building Envelope Specialists in South Portland as an architectural designer.

Dylan Miller, a certified engineer intern, joined CES Inc. as a project professional in its Saco office.

Miller brings experience working for consulting firms on civil and structural engineering projects, and experience in commercial site development and subdivision design.

BerryDunn announced the following recent hires:

Jeremy Newton Davenport joined as a systems administrator. Pamela Juergens joined as a receptionist and Becky Morton was hired as an administrative assistant.

Menglu Cai was named a senior in its audit and accounting group.

Cindy Belcher, Kirsten Bickford, Rachel Moss Capper, Michele Addison Mosher and Michelle Unterschutz were hired as senior consultants.

Melanie Boothe, Jessica Dill, Annie Messinger, Danni Glo Ricks and Courtney Rombow joined as staff consultants.

Yang Ji was named a manager of its consulting group and Molly Young was hired as a business development specialist.

Benjamin Chase and Michael Pappavasiliou were hired as tax specialists and Michael Mastroianni was named a senior manager of BerryDunn’s tax group.

PROMOTIONS

David Daigler, vice president and chief financial officer at the Maine Community College System, was named president.

Daigler, of Portland, has been with MCCS for over 19 years. He will succeed Derek Langhauser, who has served Maine’s community colleges for the past 24 years. Langhauser concludes his service with the system on Jan. 21 and will serve as chief legal counsel to Gov. Janet Mills.

Daigler has overseen finances and operations for the seven-college system for the past 15 years.

NEW PRACTICE

Dr. Robert McVety announced the opening of his new dental practice, Casco Bay Smiles at 202 Route 1 in Falmouth.

McVety, of Portland, was previously associated with A Perfect Smile in Falmouth. The practice will open in early February.

