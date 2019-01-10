FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — J.C. Jackson admits he’s nervous to make his playoff debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. That doesn’t mean he lacks confidence.

The New England Patriots’ undrafted rookie, who vaulted up the depth chart this season, sounded extra confident his week as the team prepares for a talented Chargers offensive group.

“I feel like nobody can catch a pass on me,” Jackson said when asked about his confidence.

“That’s my mindset. To whoever I’ve got to guard, whoever’s in front of me, that’s my job – make sure he don’t catch the ball.”

So far he’s done the job. This season Jackson started five of his 13 games played. He started the final five games for the Patriots as the No. 2 cornerback opposite of Stephon Gilmore. In a small sample size, the rookie was outstanding. He limited opposing quarterbacks to a 44 percent completion percentage and a passer rating of 23.4 when targeted. Jackson didn’t allow a touchdown this season. He also finished second on the Patriots with three interceptions.

He’ll need to keep that up this weekend against the Chargers and their three big and talented receivers – Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams.

If Jackson keeps this up, he could follow in Malcolm Butler’s footsteps as the next undrafted free agent to start in the Patriots’ secondary. Jackson said he followed Butler’s career and heard a lot about him when he came to the Patriots this offseason.

“How he came in, undrafted and he played, won a Super Bowl. That’s big. Especially being undrafted,” Jackson said of Butler. “I watch football so I knew about Malcolm Butler, but when I came here a lot of guys told me about his background, history, everything, and how he’s successful now.”

Jackson’s on his way.

PRACTICE REPORT: The Patriots had all 53 players on the field Thursday for their second practice of the week.

Devin McCourty, who missed two practices a week ago after suffering a concussion in the regular-season finale, was present again. Cordarrelle Patterson sat out of the Week 17 win over the Jets due to a knee injury and is listed as a full participant.

THE TEMPERATURE dipped to 33 degrees with a flurry of snow falling as soon as the Patriots’ practice started. The temperature for Sunday’s game won’t be much better with a current estimated high of 29 degrees and a chance of snow.

How will it impact the Chargers?

“This time of year, with teams of this caliber, they’re going to be ready to go,” said Matthew Slater. “Whether it’s rain, sleet, snow, sunny, they’ll be ready to go.”

The last snow game at home for the Patriots was in 2009 against Tennessee. They won, 59-0. Under Bill Belichick the Patriots are 12-1 in the snow.

Share

< Previous

Next >