WASHINGTON — President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly before a House committee next month in a hearing that could serve as the opening salvo of a promised Democratic effort to scrutinize Trump, his conflicts of interest and his ties to Russia.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee announced Thursday that Cohen will appear before that panel Feb. 7, a little more than a month after the Democrats took the House majority.

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Trump, exits federal court in New York on Dec. 12. Cohen will testify before a House panel on Feb. 7. Bloomberg/Peter Foley

The hearing marks the latest step in Cohen’s transformation from a trusted legal adviser to the president to a public antagonist who has cooperated extensively against him.

Although Democrats say the questioning will be limited to avoid interfering with open investigations, the hearing is still likely to pull back the curtain on key episodes involving Trump’s personal life and business dealings, including hush-money payments to women and a proposed Moscow real estate deal, that federal prosecutors have been dissecting for months.

Cohen is a pivotal figure in investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign and by federal prosecutors in New York into campaign finance violations related to payments to buy the silence of a porn actress and a former Playboy Playmate who say they had sex with Trump.

Federal prosecutors have said Trump directed those payments during the campaign.

Trump has denied having the extramarital affairs.

Cohen has pleaded guilty in both investigations and was sentenced last month to three years in prison.

An adviser to Cohen, Lanny Davis, said shortly after he was sentenced that the former political fixer wanted to testify and “state publicly all he knows.”

In a statement released Thursday, Cohen said he had accepted the invitation “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.”

Trump has denied wrongdoing and sought to minimize Cohen’s statements by painting him as a liar. Asked by reporters in Texas on Thursday about Cohen’s appearance, Trump said he’s “not worried about it at all.”

Cohen acknowledged in the Mueller investigation that he lied to Congress by saying negotiations over a Trump Tower in Moscow had ended in January 2016 when he actually pursued the project into that June, well into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In New York, he acknowledged his involvement in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The chairman of the oversight panel, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, said the committee is consulting with Mueller’s office about the testimony to avoid interference into his investigation.

The panel’s top Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said Cohen’s appearance shows that Cummings is using the “committee as a venue for political theater rather than legitimate oversight,” noting how Cohen has admitted knowingly lying to Congress and is a witness in ongoing investigations.

“This makes clear that Chairman Cummings and the Democrats will do whatever it takes to attack this president,” Jordan said in a statement.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.

Cohen testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door hearing in 2017, but that was before his role in the federal investigations was fully known and when Republicans controlled the committee.

