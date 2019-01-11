A fee dispute between a national cable company and Tribune Media that led to the blackout of shows broadcast on WGN has been resolved.

Charter Communications’ Spectrum pay-TV service and Tribune reached an agreement to restore retransmission of Tribune Broadcasting’s local television stations and carriage of the company’s cable entertainment network, WGN America, to Spectrum’s cable systems Thursday.

Locally, WGN carries shows such as “Last Man Standing,” “Blue Bloods” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

The companies had been in a standoff for three weeks. No details on the terms of the agreement were released.

