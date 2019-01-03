Customers in more than 6 million Charter Communications’ Spectrum pay-TV homes nationwide are swept up in the latest fee dispute between two major TV companies.

Tribune Media television, which carries WGN America programming, and the cable company have spent nearly two weeks in a tense standoff over Tribune Media’s proposed fee increase for the right to carry the company’s programming as part of the Spectrum pay-TV packages. The companies failed to reach an agreement on a new distribution deal by Jan. 2, leading to a blackout of WGN channels.

Locally, WGN carries shows such as “Last Man Standing,” “Blue Bloods” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

The number of households affected in Maine is unknown because Charter does not reveal details of its customer base. Municipal officials, however, received letters from Spectrum notifying them of the blackout WGN shows in their communities.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, “Spectrum’s agreement to carry Tribune’s channels expired. As a result, WGN America and all associated Video On Demand content are no longer available to Spectrum customers,” said the letter, written by Shelley Winchenbach, director of government affiars for Charter Communications.

In recent years, TV station blackouts have become more common as pay-TV distributors, including Charter, struggle to rein in programming costs and negotiations over carriage deals become more contentious.

In this case, Tribune Media has been demanding that Charter pay higher fees for the rights to retransmit the signals of 33 Tribune TV stations in Charter Spectrum markets. Negotiations are continuing.

