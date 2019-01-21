MONDAY

Seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pasta Supper, to raise funds for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. 5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $10 suggested donation.

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Shepherd’s pie luncheon, including vegetable shepherd’s pie, broccoli, fruit and fruit juice, garden salad and entertainment by Bert Ayotte. 11 a.m. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. $6.50, $5 for older adults.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Free.

Maple rosemary pork loin lunch, with scalloped potatoes, almond green beans, fruit and fruit juice, garden salad and entertainment by Mike Theriault. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. $6.50, $5 for older adults.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

Chicken parmesan lunch, including garlic bread, zucchini, fruit and fruit juice, garden salad and entertainment by Country Gentlemen. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. $6.50, $5 for older adults.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Beef stew lunch, including herb biscuits, mixed vegetables, fruit and fruit juice, garden salad and entertainment by Swingtime. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. $6.50, $5 for older adults.

SATURDAY

Church supper, featuring baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade desserts and breads. 5 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115. $8, $4 for children 12 and under.

Share