Hannaford puts $50,000 into anti-hunger effort

Wells Junior High School students make a holiday visit to Avita of Wells to deliver handmade snowmen and personalized greeting cards to 68 residents. The visit was part of the school's service learning project. From left, students Melody Goodwin and Belle Norton, Renèe Savage, and students Logan Blanchard, Catie Kasabinski, Molly Tavares, Jessica Palmer and Teagan Hludik. Photos courtesy of Reg Bennett Avita resident Rose Fawcett receives a homemade snowman from Wells Junior High School students Teagan Hludik, left, and Molly Tavares.

Hannaford Supermarkets has donated $50,000 to its Feeding America food bank partners throughout New England to meet an increased need in communities in light of the partial government shutdown.

Hannaford stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York will feature kiosks where shoppers can make monetary donations to hunger relief agencies, and they will post signs identifying community resources, such as food banks and pantries.

Last year, Hannaford donated 26 million pounds of food to local food pantries and food banks.

For more information about Feeding America, visit www.FeedingAmerica.org.

Food pantry offers help to furloughed workers

The Falmouth Food Pantry will offer assistance to furloughed government employees, even if the employees are from outside the pantry’s service area, as long as they offer proof of employment.

For more information about the food pantry, including operating hours, follow this link: http://bit.ly/2QPJxgd

The pantry is seeking donations to help sustain the effort. Food and supplies may be dropped off at the pantry during regular operating hours, as well as Falmouth Town Hall, Falmouth churches and the Falmouth Memorial Library.

Checks may be made out to “Falmouth Food Pantry” and mailed to 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, ME.

Twelve high schoolers receive art accolades

Twelve Wells High School students received a combined 19 awards during the 2019 Maine Region Scholastic Arts Competition, in categories including Art Portfolio, Ceramics, Mixed Media, Painting and Photography.

Art instructors Vanessa White-Capelluti and Emily Knight teach the students. The works were selected from among 1,100 entries from 50 Maine schools.

The recipients include: Braeden Baston (Silver Key in Painting and Honorable Mention in Photography), Hannah Bradish (Honorable Mention in Photography), Hannah Davis (Honorable Mention in Ceramics), Paul Ersing (Silver Key in Ceramics), Natalie Hannagan (two Honorable Mentions in Painting), John Keniston (Gold Key for Portfolio with a collection of eight works, Silver Key for Mixed Media, two Honorable Mentions in Mixed Media), Chaya Lord-Rozeff (Silver Key and Honorable Mention for Photography), Isaac Michaud (Silver Key in Ceramics), Rylie Perron (Honorable Mention in Photography), Roslyn Soper (Gold Key in Photography), Savanah Wilder (Silver Key in Painting), and Sophia Zurlo (Gold Key and Honorable Mention in Ceramics).

Keniston, Soper and Zurlo’s work, along with those of many other Gold and Silver Key recipients, now advances to the national competition. The works will be displayed in the Maine Region Scholastics Exhibition at the Maine College of Art at 522 Congress St. Friday through Feb. 9. Students and their art teachers will be honored at an awards ceremony at the college from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 for grades 7-10 and from 2 to 4 p.m. for grades 11-12.

As part of Portland’s First Friday Art Walk, MECA will host a reception for the school’s student exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Bank donates $12,500 to help at-risk youths

Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation has donated $12,500 for programs that benefit and educate at-risk kids in Maine.

Safe Families for Children, of Whiting, received $7,500 to support its services throughout central Maine. The group offers extended family-like support through a community of volunteers.

The Progress Center, of Norway, was awarded $5,000 to help expand efforts to serve at-risk youths. With a recent study indicating that Maine households experience the third-highest food insecurity rate in the country, the center is focused on expanding its soup kitchen, patient meal deliveries, food distribution and summer lunch program.

The MainStreet Foundation’s annual $25K for Kids grant also was awarded to New Beginnings.

Young birders can gain some expertise in June

The Maine Young Birders Club, York County Audubon and Friends of Hog Island are seeking two teenagers to participate in a weeklong “Coastal Maine Bird Studies for Teens” program they are sponsoring this June.

The program will run from June 16-21, featuring an intensive six-day, five-night program on Hog Island with some of the country’s best-known birders and ornithologists on topics such as field identification, bird ecology and conservation work. Teens will see Audubon’s seabird restoration work in action, and they will visit Eastern Egg Rock during the puffin breeding season, weather permitting.

Scholarships will pay 80 percent of the cost for program tuition, room and board. Additional funds may be available if an applicant demonstrates financial need. Applicants must be age 14-17.

Applications and details are available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/in-the-community/scholarships. The forms must be submitted by March 15.

For more information, visit www.maineyoungbirders.org.

Pilot program builds computer science skills

Waterville Senior High School will pilot a computer science program this fall that is being developed by The Center for Curriculum Redesign through a Harold Alfond Foundation grant.

The pilot program provides students with technical skills for an industry that’s the No. 1 source of new wages in the U.S.

Funding will support the design of a one-credit elective, named Cyber Panthers, which will help students develop career paths within the field. Students will have opportunities for internships and interaction with a variety of partners from the industry, higher education and local organizations supporting the program.

Dental group awards $5,000 scholarships

Five southern Maine students will receive a 2018 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship award of $5,000 from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Graduates Brittney Bell, Poland Regional High School; Mason Cyr, Freeport High School; Chloe Eisenhaur, Thornton Academy; Jiyeon Kim, Deering High School; and Wes Mills, Portsmouth Christian Academy, received the award as Maine residents who have completed their first year of dental school.

