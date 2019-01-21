WISCASSET

Mainers, heed the call: ‘Owls of Maine’ beckons

Chewonki will offer a free presentation titled “The Owls of Maine” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday on its campus.

The program introduces attendees to the habits and adaptations of Maine’s native owls using slides, diagrams, taxonomic displays and three live owls. Participants will learn how to recognize owl calls, find pellets in the wild, and respond if they find a young owl in the woods.

Please RSVP by clicking the Eventbrite link with this story online at pressherald.com.

WELLS

Library offers games, Legos and a spot of tea

The Wells Public Library will offer numerous programs this week at 1434 Post Road.

Children’s and teen programs include: A Teen Game Tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, from retro board games to Wii marathons to the new Nintendo Switch; a kids’ Opposite Day party at 6 p.m. Thursday; and a Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club meeting at 3 p.m. Friday. All materials are provided.

Adult programs include: A Conversational French Language Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; a Fiber Arts group meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday; and Afternoon Tea Service at 2 p.m. Friday, featuring a British-style tea service, complete with scones and tea sandwiches. Register with Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected]

For more details, call 646-8181.

CAPE ELIZABETH/ SOUTH PORTLAND

WinterFest features skating, sledding, chili

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club will partner with the City of South Portland this Friday and Saturday for the seventh annual WinterFest celebration, featuring free family outdoor activities that promote healthy winter recreation.

Friday activities at Mill Creek include a skating party with refreshments, a fire pit, a warming hut, live music by the Stone Free Band and family games.

Saturday events at Wainwright Field, off Highland Avenue, include a cardboard sledding contest, a sledding hill, disc golf, a mile-long snow obstacle course, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a chili and chowder challenge.

Many local businesses will sponsor these events, and proceeds will be used by the Rotary Club to help feed the hungry, assist Maine’s homeless veterans, provide scholarships and sponsor youth leadership training.

For more details, go to www.sopoparksrec.com or Facebook.com/southportlandwinterfest.

WATERVILLE

Talk focuses on role of modern U.S. family

Colby College’s Center for Small Town Jewish Life will host the second segment in its Community Conversations series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bill & Joan Alfond Commons, at 150 Main St.

The Chace Forum will feature Naomi Schaefer Riley, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute; Beth Cooper Benjamin, associate director of the Joseph Stern Center for Social Responsibility; Marlene Meyerson, JCC Manhattan; and Adrienne Carmack, Colby Class of 2018, giving the talk “What is the role of the American family today?”

Dinner and dessert will be served. For more details, email [email protected] or go to www.colby.edu/jewishlife.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum offering tea tasting

The Brick Store Museum will host a tea tasting event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 117 Main St.

Offered in conjunction with the museum’s “Tea Time” exhibition, on display through February, the tasting will be headed by Ray Marcotte, owner of Dobra Tea in Portland.

Marcotte will review the six types of tea (green, yellow, white, oolong, black and pu’er), how tea is made and its history, while offering tastings of each tea with cookies served. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at the museum’s front desk, by calling 985-4802 or at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

SOUTH BERWICK

Archivist will explore Gray family history

Counting House Museum archivist John Demos will present a historic talk on his research on a line of the Gray family, early settlers of South Berwick, at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center at Berwick Academy.

Gray, born in Scotland, is believed to have fought the English in the battle of Dunbar in 1650.

After the battle, some of the Scottish prisoners were sold into indentured servitude to English possessions, including the English colonies. Historians believe that was how George Gray arrived in New England and went on to settle in South Berwick.

An exhibit of Demos’ findings is offered at the South Berwick Public Library.

Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.

For more details, go to www.oldberwick.org.

WELLS

Workshop offers advice on how to identify gulls

York County Audubon will offer a two-part, two-location gull identification workshop Saturday and Sunday, led by birder Derek Lovitch.

Part I will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mather Auditorium at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm. It features the talk “Beginning Gull Identification,” using PowerPoint and book resources to reveal the basics of gull identification, such as feather topography and aging. Part II will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and attendees will learn about “Advanced Gull Identification.”

On Sunday, attendees will carpool to the Greater Portland area for bird watching, from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is a registration fee of $20 for YCA (or Maine Audubon) members and $25 for all others. Register at yorkcountyaudubon.org.

OTISFIELD

Community Hall hosts couples’ Contra dance

A family-friendly community Contra dance will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Otisfield Community Hall, at 292 Route 121.

A contra dance is made up of long lines of couples. A caller, Kathryn Larson, will walk people through each dance. Music will be provided by The ’75 Scottys. Singles and new dancers are welcome to attend. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.

For more details, call Bill at 539-3072.

