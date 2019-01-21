Mid Coast Hospital

Sophia Rose Buscanera, born Dec. 31 to Justine Fenton and Nicholas James Buscanera of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Jackie Fenton of Jonesport, Karenelise Otto of Augusta, and Mark and Deborah Buscanera of Westport Island. Great-grandparent is Mary Moulton of Boston.

Sunny Glen Courand, born Dec. 31 to Tuesday Philbrook and Ethan Parker Courand of Newcastle. Grandparents are Glenn and Tamra Philbrook of Waldoboro and Peter and Cathrine Courand of Belfast.

Carson Anthony Martel, born Jan. 1 to Shelby Lynn Martel of Brunswick. Grandparents are Heather and Scott Cogswell of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Sharon Martel of Bath and Debbie and David Cogswell of Brunswick.

Axel Harrison Martin, born Jan. 2 to Jan Erik Martin and Leah Marie Whitaker of Boothbay. Grandparents are Linda Smith of Alna, Ethan Whitaker of Wiscasset and Anne Martin of Boothbay Harbor.

Birdy Ramona Trouwborst, born Jan. 3 to Andrew Keith Trouwborst and Amanda Sheree Elliott of Bath. Grandparents are Sheree and Robert Elliott of Tyrone, Georgia, and Sue and Craig Trouwborst of Round Pond.

Gracie Mae Russell, born Jan. 6 to Jacob Eugene Russell and Brittany Jean Carver of Richmond.

Keeley Paige Gibson, born Jan. 10 to Ryan and Ashley Gibson of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Nate May and Julie May of Brunswick and Robert Gibson and Christen Gibson of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparent is Marsha Delano of Appleton.

Declan Albert Ryan, born Jan. 11 to Kayne Michael Ryan and Chelsey Dionne Ryan of Brunswick. Grandparents are Peter and Sue Dionne of Augusta, Michael Ryan of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Julie Ryan of Hingham, Massachusetts. Great-grandparents are Buddy and Carol Ryan of Hingham.

Share