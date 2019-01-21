Thank you for publishing Wesley McNair’s poem “The Song for the Unsung,” which he recently read at the inauguration ceremony for our new governor, Janet Mills (Maine Sunday Telegram, Jan. 13, Page E3).
In this day and age, McNair’s beautiful and ever-so-sensitive poem about faith, hope and persistence “in spite of the odds” paves the way for the reader in finding inspiration for a better world.
Gunnel Larsdotter
Portland
