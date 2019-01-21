Our immigration system is indeed broken. Activist judges and our own representatives and senators are not representing our best interests when it comes to illegal immigration.

Our current social programs act like a huge vacuum, pulling illegal immigrants from outside of the U.S. who are directly responsible for lost lives related to illegal immigrant lawbreakers performing violent crimes, auto accidents and drug-related mayhem and misery.

We should never allow anyone who came here illegally, under any circumstances, to become an American citizen or receive any government benefits, including tax credits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, a free education or health care.

These illegal aliens’ financial and social costs are heavily paid for in detrimental effects on our least successful citizens.

Another step that is essential is that only American citizens should be counted for the purpose of allocation of representatives in Congress, as both legal and illegal aliens do not warrant representation in Congress.

Daniel Morency

Freeport

