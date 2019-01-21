We agree with the gentleman from Freeport, Michael Thibodeau, who wrote the Jan. 9 letter in the Portland Press Herald about the newspaper carrier Jesse from Brunswick. Jesse certainly needs to be recognized for his outstanding service.

If the paper doesn’t land where he thinks we will see it, he gets out of his car and puts it where he knows we can reach it.

We are both in our 80s. And if he sees us outside getting our paper, he makes sure we get back into the house safely before he leaves.

Jesse goes above and beyond for his customers.

Roland and Josephine Goss

Pownal

Share