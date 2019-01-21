NEW YORK — John Travolta’s “Gotti” has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

“Gotti,” the Will Ferrell comedy “Holmes & Watson,” conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” and the R-rated puppet comedy “Happytime Murders” all earned six nominations.

– From news services

