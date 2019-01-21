NEW YORK — John Travolta’s “Gotti” has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.
“Gotti,” the Will Ferrell comedy “Holmes & Watson,” conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” and the R-rated puppet comedy “Happytime Murders” all earned six nominations.
– From news services
-
Nation & World
Joe Jackson, pilot awarded Medal of Honor, dies at 95
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' hockey: Power plays help keep Greely perfect
-
Sports
Monday's Sports Digest: Pitcher Sonny Gray heads to Cincinnati
-
New England Patriots
Gronkowski remains the tight end for tight spots
-
Varsity Maine
Varsity Maine Spotlight: Te'Andre King, North Yarmouth Academy