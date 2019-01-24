WESTBROOK — An unidentified person appears to be setting up sensors and other equipment on the Westbrook ice disk.

The person came equipped with a small boogie board, an inflatable raft and an umbrella, along with a pickaxe, hatchet and other equipment.

What the person is doing or why they’re out there was not clear. Whoever it was did not immediately respond to yells or waves from shore, and went about his or her work.

The disk formed last week and rotated freely in the river until it air temperatures plummted and it got frozen into the river ice Tuesday.

The person set up two heavy wires to the edge of the formerly spinning disk, and with a hatchet, hacked through the surface.

The person also appeared to be wearing a helmet-mounted camera, and may be dressed in a wetsuit.

Researchers from Maine and far away have been intrigued by the ice disk, an unusually large example of a phenomenon that has been documented in rivers in North America and Europe but is not entirely understood.

Brown University researchers even set up a webcam overlooking the ice sheet to record its movements and eventual demise, although the webcam stopped sending images Thursday morning. It does not show the presence of the mystery explorer.

This story will be updated.

