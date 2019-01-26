A man was killed in a fire at a mobile home at 12 Balsam Lane in Kittery early Saturday morning.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said the mobile home was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene after neighbors at the mobile home park reported fire.

The name of the man, the sole occupant of the home, is being withheld.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is trying to determine the cause of the blaze which O’Brien said appeared to have started in the middle of the home, which was about 60 feet long.

About 20 firefighters contained the blaze and worked to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

O’Brien said occupants were temporarily evacuated from the nearby homes until the danger had passed. Some of the siding on nearby homes buckled from the heat of the blaze.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from surrounding communities.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and returned to the station at about 9:15 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

