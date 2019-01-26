LINCOLNVILLE BEACH — The post office at Lincolnville Beach is closed Saturday morning as a hazardous material team inspects the building after an employee fell ill while sorting mail.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. The employee reported feeling ill and a Northeast Ambulance was called to respond.

As a precaution, a hazardous material team from the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency responded and was inside the building shortly before 10 a.m. with sensors to determine if there a hazardous material caused the employee’s illness.

Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington said this was done as a precaution and the employee was feeling better.

The story will be updated.

