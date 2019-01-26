LINCOLNVILLE BEACH — The post office at Lincolnville Beach is closed Saturday morning as a hazardous material team inspects the building after an employee fell ill while sorting mail.
The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. The employee reported feeling ill and a Northeast Ambulance was called to respond.
As a precaution, a hazardous material team from the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency responded and was inside the building shortly before 10 a.m. with sensors to determine if there a hazardous material caused the employee’s illness.
Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington said this was done as a precaution and the employee was feeling better.
The story will be updated.
-
Local & State
Lincolnville Beach post office closed after employee falls ill
-
Local & State
Man killed in Kittery fire
-
Sports
Osaka edges Kvitova for Australian Open title, No. 1 ranking
-
Cops & Courts
Police hope arrest of mother whose baby ingested meth will lead her to treatment
-
Arts & Entertainment
Second art center will add to vibrancy of East Bayside, where ‘the energy is great’