NEW HIRES

Jonathan Cagney has rejoined the staff at Hobbs as a licensed funeral director.

Cagney gained his certification as a licensed funeral director in 2008. He worked at Hobbs as a funeral director from 2010 to 2014. He spent the past three years as a licensed funeral director in Newport, Rhode Island. He lives in South Portland.

Dawson Gay joined the staff at RPF Environmental, Inc. as an environmental health and safety consultant.

Gay will provide industrial hygiene, safety, indoor air quality, and asbestos testing and consulting services throughout New England.

Jeff Hoerth joined SIS Bank as a mortgage consultant.

Hoerth has over 30 years of experience in banking and business ownership and management. He will be based from the bank’s Portsmouth, New Hampshire office.

Daniel Gatti joined the faculty of the College of the Atlantic as a computer science professor.

Gatti comes to COA after years of working as a programmer and bioinformatics analyst at nearby Jackson Laboratory. He began teaching at the college last fall.

PROMOTIONS

The Maine Small Business Development Centers named Peter Harriman as director.

Harriman had worked as a business advisor for over three years. In his new role, he will oversee operations at both its Portland and Saco offices, including the management of three business advisors.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Maine State Music Theatre has elected five new members to their board of trustees:

Karen Geraghty, of Portland, is the senior philanthropy officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Andrew T. Masland, of Topsham, most recently served as a global alliance manager at NEC Corporation, a Japanese information technology company.

Brandon Mazer, of Portland, is an attorney at the law firm of Perkins Thompson. He is vice-chair of the Portland Planning Board.

Marge H. Healing, of Brunswick, is returning to the board after a six year hiatus. She has served in many leadership positions for other organizations.

Diane O. Eberle, of Phippsburg, was an English teacher at Mt. Ararat and has served on many nonprofit boards in the area.

The board of directors for Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center elected new officers.

Casey Etter-Bobb was elected president; Steve Flynn was named vice president; Cynthia Cyr was named secretary; and Carissa Robb was elected treasurer.

Other board members include: Linda Baker, Janis Childs, Cynthia Cyr, Gary Plummer, Hilda Sastre, James Small and Allan Shepard.

NEW BUSINESS

Lauryn Joslyn announced the opening of a new business, Central Canine in Whitefield.

Central Canine specializes in dog training and focuses on the areas of obedience, protection, and detection.

