LOS ANGELES — Even though Cardi B has a strong chance of winning her first-ever Grammy, the rapper says she is feeling nervous heading into the upcoming awards show.

Cardi B said in a recent interview that she’s been filled with anxiety about the potential of winning an award and executing her performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. She said she is trying to stay on an even keel, preparing for the “best of the worst.”

Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B is nominated for several Grammy Awards. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“You can never really be so sure,” Cardi B said while promoting her new Pepsi “Okurrr” commercial , which will air during the awards telecast. The show will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “For some reason, with this whole Grammys coming, my mind has been like anxiety, anxiety.”

The rapper is nominated for five Grammys, competing for both album and record of the year. She also received nods for best pop duo/group performance, rap performance and rap album.

Before the awards last year, Cardi B said she had high hopes. She was a former stripper who became a social media darling and reality star before she turned into a pop culture sensation and earned two Grammy nominations.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: