Diversified Communications announced the following promotions:

Mary Larkin was named president of Diversified Communications’ US Operating Division.

The division, located in Portland, employs over 200 people who produce 24 conferences and exhibitions annually, more than 10 online publications and B2B platforms, and two monthly trade magazines.

Larkin has been with the company for more than 23 years. She has risen through the ranks from her entry position in sales to show director in 2001, group vice president in 2004 and executive vice president in 2014.

Missy Byrne Ayotte was promoted to manager of marketing analytics in the company’s marketing communications department.

Ayotte joined the company in 2017 and previously worked as a data analyst.

Sokvonny Chhouk was promoted to a graphic designer in the company’s marketing communications department.

Chhouk joined the company in 2014 and previously worked as a production designer.

Danielle Dyer was named an account executive in its commercial marine group.

Dyer previously worked as sales representative. She joined the company in 2013.

Anne Hebson was promoted to an account executive in the company’s seafood group.

Hebson joined the company in 2013 and previously worked as a sales representative.

Jessica Eames was named a senior conference coordinator for its commercial marine group.

Eames joined the company in 2014.

Jenn Jipson was promoted to senior financial analyst in its finance department.

Jipson was hired in 2013.

Amy Jordan was promoted to operations project manager.

Jordan was previously senior operations coordinator. She joined the company in 2013.

Adrianne Madden was named a conference project manager for its technology group.

Madden, who joined the company in 2015, was previously senior conference coordinator.

Dana Maletzke was promoted vice president of human resources.

Maletzke had served as director of human resources. She joined the company in 2005.

Kat McDonald was promoted to an account executive of its technology group.

McDonald was hired in 2016 and held the title of attendee acquisition and development.

Kara O’Brien was promoted to project manager of the company’s BCOMM Group.

She was hired in 2014 and worked as conference speaker coordinator.

Tom Sleeter was promoted to senior web developer for its marketing communications department.

He was hired in 2015.

Aly Stanton was promoted to conference manager for its seafood group.

Stanton had worked as a conference project manager. She was hired in 2013

CJ Weber was promoted to web developer in its marketing communications group.

Weber was hired in 2015 and was previously a junior web developer.

Jason Zecchinelli was named director of marketing technology and data.

Zecchinelli previously managed the group. He was hired in 2012.

