Hancock Lumber acquired 11 acres in Saco and plans to build a new lumberyard and showroom on it.

The property, located near the corner of Route 1 and Cascade Road, is intended to serve customers in Cumberland and northern York County. It will be the company’s 15th location.

A company spokeswoman said the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

