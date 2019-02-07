Hancock Lumber acquired 11 acres in Saco and plans to build a new lumberyard and showroom on it.
The property, located near the corner of Route 1 and Cascade Road, is intended to serve customers in Cumberland and northern York County. It will be the company’s 15th location.
A company spokeswoman said the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
