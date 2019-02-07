NEW HIRES

n Coffee By Design recently hired Jeremy Behne as director of coffee and wholesale operations.

Most recently, Behne was director of coffee for Larry’s Coffee Company in Raleigh, North Carolina. He brings more than a decade of experience working in coffee wholesale and retail operations. He lives in Portland and is an active member of the Specialty Coffee Association.

n Day One announced the addition of Dr. Jeffrey Aalberg as medical director.

Dr. Aalberg provides medical oversight to all Day One programs. He brings 25 years’ experience working within the MaineHealth system.

n The Maine Small Business Development Centers hired Susan Desgrosseilliers as a business adviser in their Portland office at the University of Southern Maine.

Desgrosseilliers has owned and operated several small businesses. She has also held positions with the City of Portland, the Rockland/Thomaston Chamber of Commerce and several real estate agencies.

n CD&M Communications announced two hires.

Bethany Lavoie joined the agency as an account director.

Lavoie previously worked for Pierce Promotions. She also held marketing roles with Hannaford Supermarket for eight years.

Kevin Smith joined the agency as media coordinator.

Smith brings extensive strategic and digital marketing experience from San Diego-based Alternative Strategies.

n RPF Environmental Inc. announced the addition of Nic Dalzell as a project manager.

Dalzell was previously a general manager at a prominent New England Staples location.

n NexRep LLC hired Chris Esposito as vice president of sales.

Esposito brings 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and sales training. He has worked for both public and privately held companies in a variety of industries, most notably Johnson and Johnson.

n Porta & Company in Portland has hired Charles Day as partner.

Day, of Cumberland, was previously a broker with CBRE | The Boulos Company. He brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate across all asset classes and extensive knowledge of the market.

n Office Depot hired Todd Delaney as an account manager for its managed print services team.

Delaney, of Standish, comes to Office Depot with many years in technology and copier experience.

n The Boulos Company has hired John Meador as associate broker.

Meador previously served as a founding principal of The Seyon Group of Boston.

n Tedford Housing announced two hires.

Thessa de Hollander of Portland was hired as case management services coordinator.

Anthony Lamarr of Poland was hired as supportive housing case manager for Lewiston, Auburn and Augusta.

PROMOTIONS

n Diversified Communications announced the following promotions:

Mary Larkin was named president of Diversified Communications’ US Operating Division.

The division, located in Portland, employs over 200 people who produce 24 conferences and exhibitions annually, more than 10 online publications and B2B platforms, and two monthly trade magazines.

Larkin has been with the company for more than 23 years. She has risen through the ranks from her entry position in sales to show director in 2001, group vice president in 2004 and executive vice president in 2014.

Jessica Eames was named a senior conference coordinator for its commercial marine group.

Eames joined the company in 2014.

Jennifer Jipson was promoted to senior financial analyst in its finance department.

Jipson was hired in 2013.

Amy Jordan was promoted to operations project manager.

Jordan was previously senior operations coordinator. She joined the company in 2013.

Adrianne Madden was named a conference project manager for its technology group.

Madden, who joined the company in 2015, was previously senior conference coordinator.

Dana Maletzke was promoted vice president of human resources.

Maletzke had served as director of human resources. She joined the company in 2005.

Kat McDonald was promoted to an account executive of its technology group.

McDonald was hired in 2016 and held the title of attendee acquisition and development.

Kara O’Brien was promoted to project manager of the company’s BCOMM Group.

She was hired in 2014 and worked as conference speaker coordinator.

Tom Sleeter was promoted to senior web developer for its marketing communications department.

He was hired in 2015.

n Aly Stanton was promoted to conference manager for its seafood group.

Stanton had worked as a conference project manager. She was hired in 2013.

n CJ Weber was promoted to web developer in its marketing communications group.

Weber was hired in 2015 and was previously a junior web developer.

n Jason Zecchinelli was named director of marketing technology and data.

Zecchinelli previously managed the group. He was hired in 2012.

