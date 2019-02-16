A Windham man was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon after a 27-year-old was wounded by a gunshot early Saturday in Windham.
Windham police said Keith Seglar, 30, was arrested on two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon following a shooting incident on Emerson Drive.
Police said they received complaints about gunshots and yelling from residents at about 1:05 a.m. Officers found a 27-year-old gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
Seglar was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.
The case remains under investigation by the Windham Police Department.
