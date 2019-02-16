Center Andrew Hartel scored 23 points and had 14 rebounds as third-seeded Cape Elizabeth defeated No. 6 Freeport, 56-49, in a Class B South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Saturday morning at the Portland Expo.

The Capers (12-7) advance to play Maranacook or Yarmouth in a semifinal Thursday evening at Cross Insurance Arena. Freeport finishes its season at 12-7.

Cape Elizabeth's Quinton Morse, left, and Andrew Hartel congratulate each other after the Capers beat Freeport during a Class B South quarterfinal game Saturday at the Portland Expo. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer)

This story will be updated.

