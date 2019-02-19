Cumberland County is asking residents to take an online survey about their current internet service for a planning project that could ultimately result in more options for broadband.

The survey is part of a grant-funded project to create a set of guidelines for communities that want to build their own broadband networks in collaboration with neighboring cities and towns.

In November, county officials unanimously selected a consulting firm, James W. Sewall Co. of Old Town, for a study to identify the need and demand for expanded broadband access across the county, and to predict the construction costs for fiber-optic lines along major arteries as well as the buildout cost for a complete fiber-to-the-home network for each municipality.

There is no set deadline for taking the survey, but county spokesman Travis Kennedy said officials are hoping to collect the necessary data by mid-March. The survey is available online at cumberlandcounty.org/broadband.

