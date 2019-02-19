MANCHESTER — A Smithfield man was arrested Monday night after leading Augusta police on a low-speed chase through Augusta, Manchester and Winthrop.

Adrian Silva, 64, was arrested in the parking lot of Mulligan’s convenience store in Manchester without incident and charged with failing to stop for an officer.

Adrian Silva Augusta Police Department

According to reports, police were alerted to Silva’s vehicle on Western Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Christian Behr said the vehicle was not traveling at a high speed, but alerted officers because it was travelling erratically.

Behr said Augusta officers followed Silva’s car with sirens and lights on from Western Avenue in Augusta to the Winthrop town line. Silva then slowly turned around back toward Manchester, eventually coming to a stop in the parking lot of Mulligan’s. He exited the vehicle with his hands up before he was arrested.

“They thought he was stopping … and (he) did kind of a U-turn and went back toward Augusta,” Behr said.

A Winthrop police officer joined in the pursuit from a distance, while two Augusta officers followed closer to Silva. Behr said the chase was not high-speed and there was no danger to the public.

“It was very controlled (and) safe, in my opinion,” Behr said, citing what he heard on police radios during the incident.

Behr said vehicle pursuits usually are related to operating under the influence or outstanding warrants, but Silva was not being charged with anything further. Behr said vehicle pursuits were more common in previous decades than they are now.

Silva posted $300 bail from the police station. His arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: