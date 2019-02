NEW YORK — Emmanuel Mudiay, Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks’ backups outscored the Orlando Magic’s reserves by a whopping 75-7 in a 108-103 win on Tuesday.

Mudiay finished with 19 points and Robinson added 17 to help the Knicks win their second straight game at home after they dropped 18 in a row at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks, who have now won three of four after losing 18 straight games, never led until Robinson’s free throw with 2:57 left put them in front 101-100.

NOTES

WARRIORS: The NBA rescinded a technical foul called on DeMarcus Cousins for tossing a shoe off the court during the Warriors’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Cousins was given a technical with 4:51 left in the game after tossing Jeremy Lamb’s shoe to the stands. Players are forbidden from throwing objects into the crowd, but Cousins did so after Lamb’s shoe fell off after cutting to the free-throw line.

To avoid an injury to someone, Cousins picked up the shoe and tossed it off the court. A courtside fan caught the shoe.

“Next time I’ll step on the shoe, roll my ankle, break it and tear an Achilles,” Cousins said with obvious sarcasm. “Just leave it out there next time. I guess that’s what they want. I’ll keep that in mind.”

76ERS: Joel Embiid will miss his fourth straight game Thursday when the 76ers face the Oklahoma City as the center deals with tendinitis in his left knee.

• Center Boban Marjanovic suffered a bone bruise and mild sprain of his right knee and will be evaluated within the week.

FORMER NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft, has suffered a stroke. Anderson, 48, who also played for the Celtics for four-plus seasons until going to New Orleans in 2002, recently completed his first season coaching at Fisk University.

